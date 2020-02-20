Blog Competitions English Championship Report: Leeds facing problems to sign Illan Meslier permanently

20 February, 2020 English Championship, Leeds United

According to reports from Teamtalk, Leeds United loanee, Illan Meslier could make his move to Elland Road permanent in the summer, but there’s a catch.

The 19-year-old goalkeeper joined the Yorkshire club during the summer transfer window on a season-long loan deal from Ligue 2 side Lorient.

He has only made one appearance for the first-team this season – against Arsenal in the FA Cup. He impressed during the game, but Marcelo Bielsa has used Kiko Casilla as his first-choice keeper instead.

Meslier will make a permanent switch to the Yorkshire club on two conditions. He wants to make sure that Leeds will secure promotion to the Premier League, and that he makes a minimum of 10 appearances for the first-team.

The Lorient goalkeeper has a contract till 2022 but his future at the French club looks uncertain. Meslier could get more games in the coming weeks if Casilla gets a ban from the FA.

Casilla was accused of racially discriminating against Charlton Athletic forward Jonathan Leko during the Addicks’ 1-0 win in September. The FA began an investigation back in October but there has been a delay in the process.

