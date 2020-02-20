Report: Leeds facing problems to sign Illan Meslier permanently

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!
According to reports from Teamtalk, Leeds United loanee, Illan Meslier could make his move to Elland Road permanent in the summer, but there’s a catch.
The 19-year-old goalkeeper joined the Yorkshire club during the summer transfer window on a season-long loan deal from Ligue 2 side Lorient.
He has only made one appearance for the first-team this season – against Arsenal in the FA Cup. He impressed during the game, but Marcelo Bielsa has used Kiko Casilla as his first-choice keeper instead.
Meslier will make a permanent switch to the Yorkshire club on two conditions. He wants to make sure that Leeds will secure promotion to the Premier League, and that he makes a minimum of 10 appearances for the first-team.
The Lorient goalkeeper has a contract till 2022 but his future at the French club looks uncertain. Meslier could get more games in the coming weeks if Casilla gets a ban from the FA.
Casilla was accused of racially discriminating against Charlton Athletic forward Jonathan Leko during the Addicks’ 1-0 win in September. The FA began an investigation back in October but there has been a delay in the process.