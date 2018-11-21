Report: Leeds eyeing January move for Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente

Leeds United manager Marco Bielsa is keen on bringing Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente to Elland Road in January, reports The Sun.
The Spaniard and Argentine worked together at Athletic Bilbao, and a reunion could be on the cards in the coming months.
Llorente has become somewhat surplus to requirements at Spurs, featuring just twice so far in the Premier League this term – both as a substitute – and a move away in search of regular football would appeal him.
The former Swansea striker has few months left on his current deal, and Tottenham are said to be willing to let go of him for £4million instead of free by summer.
Leeds are eyeing top-flight promotion following a superb start to the 2018-19 Championship campaign, and Llorente will be a quality addition to Bielsa’s side.
The second half of the campaign will determine the Whites’ fate, and a quality and experienced striker like the ex-Juventus man can come very handy.
The 33-year-old also brings a lot of physicality and aerial strength to the table, and he will also be very valuable should Leeds get promoted.
Despite landing him for £12.1million last summer, Tottenham won’t hesitate to let go of Llorente and Bielsa will most likely pull out all the stops to secure the signature of his man once he is available.