Report: Leeds eye move for QPR midfielder Luke Freeman

According to reports from West London Sport, Leeds United are set to make an offer for QPR attacking midfielder Luke Freeman this summer.
Leeds, who narrowly missed out on promotion last season, are looking to bolster their attacking midfield department and have earmarked the 27-year-old as the perfect fit for the role.
Freeman enjoyed a fantastic 2018-19 campaign for QPR, scoring nine goals and providing eight assists.
He won the Player of the Year award for QPR and scored the only goal in Rangers’ 1-0 win over Leeds back in February. Marcelo Bielsa was very impressed with him and it seems like Leeds are going to make a concrete move for him this summer.
The report claims that Leeds are planning to make an offer for Freeman who still has two years left on his contract. QPR are reluctant to lose him, and if they do, the Londoners are expected to demand a high transfer fee for the attacking midfielder.
Freeman has a wealth of Championship experience, and he would be a superb addition to Bielsa’s squad next season. It remains to be seen whether the Yorkshire club can lure him away from Loftus Road this summer.