Report: Leeds defender Barry Douglas on Celtic’s shortlist

Celtic are looking to offload defender Boli Bolingoli in the summer transfer window and are already looking for replacements.

It seems Leeds United’s Barry Douglas is high on Celtic’s radar, according to Sky Sports journalist Anthony Joseph.





Celtic are looking to offload the player and are already targeting replacements, with Leeds United left back Barry Douglas high up on their shortlist. — Anthony Joseph (@AnthonyRJoseph) August 13, 2020

The Bhoys are looking to offload Bolingoli after he broke quarantine rules. The Scottish champions are looking at other alternatives, and have earmarked Douglas as a potential replacement.

According to reports from Sky Sports, French club Amiens SC have made a loan offer for Bolingoli with an option to buy the Belgian next summer for a transfer fee of £2.3 million.

He joined Celtic last summer for a fee of £3 million from Rapid Vienna, but it seems his future at Parkhead is as good as over.

Douglas will be a superb signing for Celtic.

The Scotland international is a very good left-back, and he has done well at Leeds.

Although the 30-year-old has struggled with fitness, he has always made an impact when he took the pitch for the Whites.

However, it looks unlikely that Leeds will offload him unless they get a very good offer.

Despite playing so well for Wolves, the club sold him after they achieved promotion. And here again, he will miss the chance of playing in the Premier League if Leeds sell him after securing promotion.

Marcelo Bielsa admires his quality, and probably he would keep him at the club. However, every player has a price, and if Celtic come up with a good offer, Leeds may find it hard to refuse.