Report: Leeds continue talks to sign Ben White

According to reports from TeamTalk, Leeds United are pushing hard to sign Ben White from Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer transfer window.
Marcelo Bielsa was keen to sign Yoann Barbet, but the 25-year-old joined Championship rivals QPR instead on a free transfer.
White is yet to feature for the club since their promotion to the Premier League. Leeds are hoping to secure his signature, but Brighton will only allow him to leave on loan.
The report claims that talks are ongoing between the two clubs.
Leeds are hopeful of securing his signature as they look to find cover and competition for first-choice defenders Liam Cooper and Pontus Jansson.
The club’s director of football Victor Orta is trying to convince Brighton to sell White this summer.
White spent the last season on loan at Peterborough United of League One, and thus a temporary move to the Championship makes a lot of sense.
It seems any permanent move is off the table for the defender as Brighton have high hopes in him.