Report: Leeds close to securing deals for Facundo Colidio and Ryan Nolan

With less than 48 hours remaining for the transfer window to slam shut, there is a growing expectation among the Leeds fans that there could be some new players arriving before Thursday’s deadline.
Marcelo Bielsa is reportedly looking to bolster his attacking department, and Leeds have been heavily linked with moves for Ryan Kent and Eddie Nketiah.
Leeds are also close to signing 19-year-old Lorient goalkeeper Illan Meslier, who is set to undergo a medical today ahead of a season-long loan move.
And now, according to Italian media outlet Tuttomercato (h/t Sport Witness), Leeds are close to signing Facundo Colidio and Ryan Nolan before the transfer deadline.
The duo would cost in the region of £9.4 million, and the deal is nearing completion.
Nolan is expected to join the Elland Road outfit permanently while Leeds are currently working on how the transfer will be structured for Colidio.
The Whites are deciding whether to buy him on loan or permanently.