Report: Leeds, Celtic, and Rangers showing interest in Fran Sol

Glasgow Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has admitted that he will be looking to bring in a striker to the Ibrox club in the January transfer window.
According to reports from The Mirror (transfer blog, 13:08), the Gers are tracking Real Madrid youngster Fran Sol.
The 26-year-old plays for Willem II where he has struck 12 goals this season. Rangers are not alone in the race though, rather, they face strong competition from Celtic, Leeds, Cardiff, Burnley, Huddersfield, Derby County and Swansea as well.
Celtic are also in the hunt for a striker with Leigh Griffiths set to be absent for an indefinite period of time.
Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has the likes of Kemar Roofe, Patrick Bamford, and Tyler Roberts at his disposal, and as such, signing a striker should not be his top priority.
Nevertheless, Sol is a good player, and he is an in-form striker. He has scored 45 goals in 84 games for the Dutch outfit since joining the club in 2016, which is a very impressive record.
Most importantly, he is out of contract at the end of the season but his club have a one-year option. Therefore, he could be available at a reasonable price.