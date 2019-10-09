Report: Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa is still to fully embrace Eddie Nketiah, and Patrick Bamford has strengthened position as first-choice striker

According to Leeds United expert and The Athletic journalist Phil Hay, Elland Road sources have told him head coach Marcelo Bielsa is still to fully embrace summer transfer deadline day loan signing Eddie Nketiah, and that if anything, the past few weeks have strengthened Patrick Bamford’s position as the Argentine’s first-choice striker.
The Whites were forced to make a move for the Arsenal academy graduate following Kemar Roofe’s departure to Anderlecht in the first week of August, and he has impressed thus far, scoring four goals in nine appearances.
Nketiah has only started two games for Leeds, both in the League Cup, and he has had to come off the bench for every of his Championship appearances so far.
Bamford has four goals and an assist in 11 league games – all of which he started – but he hasn’t been involved in any of the side’s goal in his last six appearances.
Nevertheless, Bielsa clearly trusts him and rates him higher than the 20-year-old, and given his overall performance on the pitch, it’s not hard to see why.
Both are different types of strikers, and the 26-year-old clearly fits Leeds’ style of play more.
Bielsa also isn’t looking to start playing two upfront despite the incessant calls to, and Nketiah will have to keep impressing off the bench to have a chance of playing constantly.
The Arsenal man’s chances of becoming first choice centre-forward can’t be completely ruled out, though.
It’s a long season ahead, and a lot of things can change, but he has to make do for a place on the substitutes’ bench for now.