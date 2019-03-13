Report: Leeds and West Ham eye Amel Mujanic

According to reports from Aftonbladet, Leeds United and West Ham are keen to sign Amel Mujanic in the summer transfer window.
The youngster is a highly talented central midfielder who plays for Swedish club Malmo. The teenager is facing an uncertain future at the club, after Malmo failing to tie him down with a professional contract.
As a result, English clubs have taken keen interest in him, and are looking to snap him up during the summer transfer window.
The report claims that Championship outfit Leeds United are interested in signing Mujanic, while Premier League club West Ham are also credited with an interest.
Mujanic has played for Sweden at U17 and U18 level, and he is represented by the former Bolton Wanderers striker Ivan Klasnic.
He has confirmed that clubs in England are following the youngster’s development.
“Amel thrives in Malmo and wants to fight for a place in the first team,” Klasnic said.
“But if he does not get a chance in Malmo, we have to find another solution.”
“There is interest from England and from other countries too. I have tried to contact the sports manager, Mr Andersson, but he does not answer either on the phone or on my SMS.
“It is very frustrating. I don’t know how they think about Amel.”
Leeds are top of the Championship table at the moment, and are hopeful of securing promotion to the Premier League next season. The Whites have an advantage over the Hammers, as Sweden international Pontus Jansson is currently playing for Leeds, and he could help persuading the youngster to make the move to Elland Road.