Report: Leeds and Middlesbrough want Rajiv Van La Parra

According to reports from The Sun, Championship leaders Leeds United are in the hunt to sign Huddersfield winger Rajiv Van La Parra in the January window.
The newspaper claim that Leeds could face strong competition from fellow Championship rivals Middlesbrough.
The 27-year-old has lost his regular starting spot for the Premier League side, and has been left out of the match day squad for seven of their last eight games.
The Sun add that Huddersfield could be ready to listen to offers for the winger, and would be happy to offload him should they receive a figure in the region of £5million.
Van La Parra doesn’t have a great record of scoring goals. Nor the Dutchman is creative enough, so he won’t be a cracking signing for Leeds by any stretch of imagination.
Having said that, he has plenty of top-level experience and was part of a promotion winning side two seasons ago. He brings energy to the side, and has good technical abilities.
He could be a decent acquisition for the side, but given his price tag, it is highly unlikely that Leeds will move for him in January.