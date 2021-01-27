Report: Leeds and Celtic interested in Josh Doig

A host of Premier League clubs including Leeds United, Arsenal and Manchester City are showing keen interest in signing young Hibernian left-back Josh Doig.

The 18-year-old left-back has impressed heavily under Jack Ross in the Scottish Premiership for Hibs, and several clubs are interested in securing his services.





The aforementioned Premier League clubs could face strong competition from Scottish champions Celtic who are expected to undergo a massive rebuilding project in the summer.

This has been a breakthrough season for the youngster. He has made 18 appearances in all competitions, registering two assists. He is primarily a left-back but has showcased his versatility by playing on the left-wing as well.

Now, a host of top clubs in the UK are circling around him, according to reports from Goal. It would require a seven-figure transfer fee – £1 million – to lure him away from Easter Road. However, any potential move is unlikely this month, and will only take place in the summer transfer window.

Sportslens View: Celtic or Leeds ideal for him

While the chance to join City or Arsenal could be highly tempting for the youngster, a move to Leeds or Celtic could be ideal for his growth and development.

Doig is likely to get more first-team exposure at Leeds or Celtic rather than for Pep Guardiola’s side.

He has impressed heavily this season and has been playing regularly for one of the top clubs in Scotland. Celtic are likely to hold an advantage in the race as the player might want to continue his career in Scotland for a while.