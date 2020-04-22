Report: Lee Charnley will leave Newcastle United

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Newcastle managing director Lee Charnley will leave the club after serving the Magpies for 20 years.
The report claims that Newcastle United’s new owners have reached an agreement with Charnley which will see him leave the post once the takeover is complete.
According to reports from the Athletic, all the necessary paperwork have been submitted and it is currently being reviewed by the Premier League. It is expected that the £300 million takeover will take at least three to four weeks to complete.
The Daily Mail claims that an amicable agreement has already been reached between Charnley and Amanda Staveley’s Saudi-backed group.
Charnley has been at the club for over 20 years now, but it seems he looks to depart once Mike Ashley sells the club officially. He previously served the club as club secretary and was in charge of the day-to-day running of the Magpies since 2013.
It has been claimed that Charnley has had little help in running the club. He was left to oversee key football decisions – including managerial changes and transfers – which was not his area of expertise.
Although he is liked by the Newcastle fans, they have always seen him as Ashley’s man. Therefore, it doesn’t come as a surprise that he won’t be at the club under the new leadership.