Report: Laurent Koscielny is pushing Arsenal to allow him to leave for free this summer

According to L’Équipe (via GFFN), Arsenal centre-back Laurent Koscielny is pushing the club to terminate his contract in order to allow him to leave for free this summer, with a move to Ligue 1 outfit Bordeaux on his mind.
The 33-year-old is the French club’s top target this summer, and there have been talks between both club and player for several months.
Koscielny has a year left on his current Arsenal contract and renewal talks have reached a dead end, with the club keen to sell him for £9 million this summer.
The former Lorient defender have told Les Girondins that he is keen on joining them with Jules Kounde on his way to Sevilla, and he knows moving for free will see his wages skyrocketed.
The France international has been with the Emirates Stadium outfit since the summer of 2010, but wants to leave and manager Unai Emery and the board will most likely grant his heart desires given that he has been a loyal servant to the club over the years.