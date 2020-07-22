Report: Kyle Walker-Peters confident of permanent Southampton move

According to The London Evening Standard, Kyle Walker-Peters is confident that he will join Southampton on a permanent contract from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window.

Walker-Peters joined Southampton on loan from Premier League rivals Tottenham in the January transfer window.





The 23-year-old right-back is scheduled to return to his parent club Spurs at the end of the season.

However, Tottenham are interested in signing Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Southampton this summer and are hoping to use Walker-Peters in the deal, according to The London Evening Standard.

The report has added that Walker-Peters is confident of making his loan move to Southampton permanent even if Hojbjerg does not move to Tottenham and joins Everton, who have had a bid of £25 million for the 24-year-old Denmark international midfielder accepted by the Saints.

Good move for Kyle Walker-Peters?

Walker-Peters has failed to make an impact at Tottenham so far in his career and given that he is now 23 years of age, he is unlikely to do so.

The right-back has been playing regularly for the Saints during his loan spell, and his performances have been impressive, and it would make sense for the 23-year-old to make his loan deal at the Saints a permanent one.