Report: Kyle Walker-Peters close to joining Southampton

According to reports from the Birmingham Mail, Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker-Peters is ‘close to joining’ Southampton in the January transfer window.
The 22-year-old has made only three Premier League starts, and played once in the Champions League this season for Tottenham.
While the Saints are yet to agree a deal for the right-back, it looks like they’re close to sign him on loan till the end of the season. And the move is expected to be completed before Friday’s deadline.
Walker-Peters has failed to cement down his position in the side and is currently not in Jose Mourinho’s plans. The north London club are ready to let him go out on loan, with Southampton close to signing him.
According to reports from The Sun, Crystal Palace are also in the hunt for his signature, but it seems the youngster is heading towards St Mary’s instead.
Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has spoken publicly about his desire to sign a full-back this month, and Walker-Peters would be a decent addition for them.
He can also play at left-back, making him an even more useful signing.