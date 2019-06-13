Report: Kyle Walker is set to open talks with Manchester City over a new contract

According to The Sun, Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker is in line to be offered a new and improved deal despite still having three years left on the current one.
The 29-year-old currently earns £150,000-a-week, but that will increase almost significantly as he is still firmly in manager Pep Guardiola’s plans.
Walker cost City £50 million in the summer of 2017, and has helped them to back-to-back Premier League titles and a domestic treble last term.
Guardiola is already seeking a long-term replacement for the England international and has Juventus’ right-back Joao Cancelo on his radar.
The 25-year-old can offer both competition and back-up for Walker with Brazilian defender Danilo ready to leave the Etihad Stadium this summer in search of regular football.
City’s Champions League shortcomings last term has forced them to hatch plans to further strengthen their squad this summer, while many players will also be in line for new deals as the manager looks to keep the core of his team intact going forward.
Walker has earned the right to an improved deal after two incredible seasons at the club, and he will be hoping to keep impressing and playing to his best ability.