Report: Kyle Lafferty heading for Rangers exit

Glasgow Rangers striker Kyle Lafferty is all set to leave the Ibrox club this summer.
The Gers boss Steven Gerrard has confirmed that the 73 times capped Northern Ireland international is close to leaving the club, and the deal could be completed in the next 24 hours.
“I’m told Kyle Lafferty is close to finding a solution from a mutual point of view,” said Gerrard.
“I think there’s something loading there that might be released today or tomorrow so we wait and see.”
Lafferty joined Rangers last season from Heart of Midlothian for his second spell at the club. In his first spell, Lafferty spent four wonderful years at Ibrox, where he won three Scottish Premiership titles, two Scottish League Cups and one Scottish Cup.
However, his second spell at the club didn’t work out according to plan, as he failed to become a reliable back-up option for Alfredo Morelos.
Last season, he managed only four goals in all competitions. It became very clear that he is not a part of Gerrard’s long term plans and now he is all set to leave the club.
According to reports from The Scottish Sun, Rangers have told Graham Dorrans, Jason Holt, Eros Grezda and Joe Dodoo to find new clubs before the end of the transfer window.
Rangers have already offloaded Daniel Candeias, Lee Hodson, Lee Wallace, Ryan Hardie and Gareth McAuley this summer.