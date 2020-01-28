Report: Krzysztof Piatek wants Tottenham move in January

Tottenham Hotspur have received a massive boost in the race to sign AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek.
Earlier today, transfer expert and popular journalist Fabrizio Romano claimed that Spurs have submitted an 18-month loan deal with an option to buy the striker who has fallen out of favour at Milan.
The north London club are still in talks with the Serie A giants who want ‘the obligation to buy’ to sell him.
According to latest reports from Goal.com, Piatek is impressed by the latest offer from Spurs, and wants to move to the north London club before Friday’s deadline.
Spurs are yet to reach an agreement for the Polish striker but finding an agreement with the 24-year-old won’t be a big problem.
Piatek has scored 16 goals in 40 appearances for Milan, but has struggled this season. He is expected to drop further down the pecking order at the club following the arrival of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
Tottenham are also keen to sign a striker this month following the injury to Harry Kane. The England striker is expected to remain out on the sidelines till April, while Jose Mourinho has insisted he may not play again this season.
Spurs have already signed Gedson Fernandes on loan from Benfica this month, and are reportedly close to signing PSV Eindhoven forward Steven Bergwijn.