Report: Kristoffer Ajer’s heart is set on leaving Celtic with Aberdeen’s Scott McKenna touted as replacement

According to The Athletic’s Kieran Devlin, Celtic centre-back Kristoffer Ajer has made it clear to the Parkhead club and his team-mates that he doesn’t intend to sign a new contract, with his heart set on leaving.

The Norwegian international has two years left on his current deal and is attracting the likes of Leicester City and AC Milan ahead of the summer transfer window.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are said to be willing to offer as much as £18 million for the signature of the Hoops star, and are already in talks with his new agents.

However, it remains to be seen if boss Neil Lennon is willing to let Ajer leave given his importance to his squad.

Nevertheless, Celtic are preparing for a potential departure, with Aberdeen centre-back Scott McKenna touted as a replacement by multiple sources.

The Hoops have tabled bids for the 23-year-old more than once and could return with another one this summer should Ajer leave.

English Championship duo Nottingham Forest and Queens Park Rangers were linked with a £3 million interest in the Scotland international last summer, prompting him to hand in a transfer request, and a move to Parkhead could tempt him.

McKenna is just one of the options Celtic are considering should they need a new centre-back, but he fits the bill and could end up being a perfect replacement for Ajer.