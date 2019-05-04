Report: Kieran Trippier’s wife in Naples looking for house and schools for the kids ahead of potential Napoli move

According to CalcioMercato, Kieran Trippier’s wife is in Naples looking for a house and checking out schools for the kids, and her presence in the Italian city has helped fuelled reports of her husband’s imminent transfer to Napoli.
The Serie A side’s boss Carlo Ancelotti confirmed during the presser ahead of Sunday’s clash with Cagliari that he is interested in signing the Spurs’ full-back this summer, and it seems a deal is all but wrapped up.
The 28-year-old has been a regular fixture in manager Mauricio Pochettino’s line-up this term, missing out on just 10 Premier League games, but it seems the Argentine wants to get rid of him, with Crystal Palace’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka lined up as a replacement according to The Sun.
Napoli have reportedly seen Spurs knock back their £17million opening bid, with the north London side said to be holding out for £40million instead as Trippier still has three years left on his current contract, and it remains to be seen if the Italians are willing to meet their demands.
Atletico Madrid, Manchester United and Everton are also said to be interested in the services of the England international, but it seems Napoli have all but secured him going by his wife’s activities in Naples, and it will be interesting to see how things unfold in the coming weeks.