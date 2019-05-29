Report: Kieran Trippier could leave Tottenham this summer, Everton interested

According to reports from The Mirror, Tottenham Hotspur full-back Kieran Trippier fears that he could be on his way out of the club in the summer transfer window.
The 28-year-old, who was one of the star performers for England during the World Cup in Russia, has endured a poor form 2018-19 campaign for Spurs, and eventually lost his place in the England squad for the Nations League finals even after reaching the Champions League final in Madrid.
The report claims that Trippier, who is on £65k-per-week wages at Spurs, ‘could be set to leave’ this summer, as Mauricio Pochettino is looking to shake up his squad.
It has been claimed that bolstering the full-back area is one of Pochettino’s top priorities this summer. Spurs are looking to sign Ryan Sessegnon and are keen to add a right-back to their ranks as well.
The report adds that Trippier fears that his future may lie elsewhere. He has admirers though with Everton, Napoli, and Manchester United all tracking his situation.
Trippier is a proven Premier League defender and he would be a very good addition for Everton.
If Pochettino indeed plans to shake up his defensive options, Spurs could cash in on Trippier. Signing a solid right-back should be one of Marco Silva’s top priorities this summer, and the Toffees could jump in if such an opportunity arises.