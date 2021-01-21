Report: Kevin De Bruyne could miss Manchester City’s game against Liverpool due to injury

According to The Athletic’s Sam Lee, Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne could miss the side’s Premier League game against Liverpool at Anfield at the start of February following a hamstring injury.

The Belgium international was withdrawn during the second-half of yesterday’s clash against Aston Villa, and scans today have highlighted a minor tear of his hamstring.





De Bruyne hopes to be back within two to three weeks, but the exact timeframe is yet to be known.

Pep Guardiola’s side briefly moved to the top of the table following last night’s 2-0 victory, but Manchester United returned to the spot after a hard-fought 2-1 win over Fulham.

Man City will be keen to win the Premier League title this season after Liverpool pipped them to it last term, and they can not afford to be without De Bruyne right now.

They face Jurgen Klopp’s side on February 7, and being without the 29-year-old for the clash will be a huge blow.

KDB has three goals and 10 assists in 17 Premier League games this term, and he has been very crucial to their recent impressive form.

City face Cheltenham in the FA Cup at the weekend before league games against West Bromwich Albion, Sheffield United and Burnley.

Liverpool are next before clashes against Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, and Guardiola will be left sweating over the fitness of the talismanic Belgian.

They resume Champions League action with a game against Borussia Monchengladbach on February 24, and they will be keen to advance to the quarter-finals.

The Etihad Stadium outfit are currently second in the table, two points behind Man Utd and four points ahead of fourth-placed Liverpool, and the result of the clash at Anfield could have a huge say on what is expected to be a keenly-contested title race.

Having De Bruyne back for the game could be key to their chances of leaving Anfield with a famous victory.