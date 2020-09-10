Report: Karlan Grant wants West Bromwich Albion move

Huddersfield Town striker Karlan Grant wants to join West Bromwich Albion in the summer transfer window, according to The Daily Mail.

It has been reported that West Brom manager Slaven Bilic wants to sign the the 22-year-old and has identified him as his ‘top target to improve his attack’.





The Baggies, who will play in the Premier League this season after winning automatic promotion from the Championship, are willing to pay a transfer fee worth up to £15 million, but Huddersfield want £17 million, according to the report.

The former England Under-19 international himself wants to make the switch to The Hawthorns this summer, it has been claimed.

Huddersfield Town spell

Grant joined Huddersfield from Charlton Athletic in January 2019.

Jan Siewert was in charge of the Terriers at the time, and he described the youngster as “a natural goal-scorer” and as “an athletic, pacey player” on the club’s official webite in January 2019.

According to WhoScored, the 22-year-old made 42 starts and one substitute appearance in the Championship for the Terries last season, scoring 19 goals and providing four assists in the process.

The young striker made nine starts and four substitute appearances in the Premier League for Huddersfield during the second half of the 2018-19 campaign, scoring four goals in the process, according to WhoScored.