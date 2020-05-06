Report: Kalidou Koulibaly could be interested in Newcastle United transfer

According to Sky Sports, Napoli central defender Kalidou Koulibaly could be interested in joining Newcastle United in the summer transfer window.
It has been reported that Newcastle’s prospective new owners, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, want to sign Koulibaly from Napoli this summer.
The report has added that the Senegal international is likely to leave the Italian club at the end of the season and is valued at €80 million (£69.86 million).
It has been further claimed if the proposed Newcastle takeover goes through, then the 28-year-old could be interested in a switch to St. James’ Park.
Football in England and Italy is suspended at the moment due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it remains to be seen when the season will resume and when the summer transfer window will open.
Stats
According to WhoScored, Koulibaly has made 14 starts and one substitute appearance in Serie A for Napoli so far this season.
The Senegal international central defender has also played six times in the Champions League for the Italian club this campaign.
During the 2018-19 campaign, the 28-year-old scored two goals and provided two assists in 35 league matches, and made five appearances in the Europa League and six appearances in the Champions League, according to WhoScored.