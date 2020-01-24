Report: Kalidou Koulibaly close to joining Tottenham Hotspur

According to reports from Spanish publication El Desmarque, Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly is ‘really close’ to joining Tottenham Hotspur this month.
Spurs are thought to be looking to sign a defender this month with Jan Vertonghen’s future up in the air, and Juan Foyth failing to impress under Jose Mourinho.
Although signing a striker and an attacking midfielder is top priority for the north London club, Mourinho is also looking to sign a centre-back.
The report claims that Spurs are long-term admirers of Koulibaly. They have stepped up their chase for the Senegal defender, and are prepared to break the bank for him.
The north London club are very close to finalising a deal for the 38-times capped Senegal international who is valued at around £70 million.
Koulibaly would be a massive signing for Tottenham. He is widely regarded as one of the very best centre-backs in the world, and would definitely add quality to the side.
Meanwhile, Tottenham secured their first Premier League win since Boxing Day after winning 2-1 against Norwich City on Wednesday.