Report: Kai Havertz to Chelsea ‘almost done’

According to the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano of The Guardian, Kai Havertz is close to joining Premier League giants Chelsea.

Romano claims that ‘total agreement’ will be reached between Chelsea and Bayer Leverkusen in the next few hours.





Chelsea are paying a handsome transfer fee to secure the services of the 21-year-old highly-rated midfielder.

After several weeks of negotiation, Chelsea have offered €80M upfront and another €20M add ons for Havertz. Bayer will accept the final offer from the London club.

Kai Havertz to Chelsea, one step away and then… here we go! Total agreement to be reached on nest hours with Bayer Leverkusen. Last bid is going to be accepted. €80M + €20M add ons as final fee. Last details and paperworks time. 🔵 #CFC #Havertz #Chelsea — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 24, 2020

Kai Havertz to Chelsea almost done. More on @guardian_sport with @FabrizioRomano soon. Thiago Silva also close to joining #cfc — Jacob Steinberg (@JacobSteinberg) August 24, 2020

The Blues have already signed Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech. Havertz would be their third major signing of the summer, should the move go through.

Havertz is arguably one of the highly-rated young midfielders in world football at the moment. He is a versatile midfielder who can play both as a central midfielder and as a right-winger.

Last season he scored 18 goals and provided eight assists in all competitions for Leverkusen.

Chelsea are likely to continue spending on new signings as Frank Lampard is looking to add more quality and depth to the side.

According to reports from The Telegraph, the Blues are close to signing Thiago Silva from Paris Saint-Germain, while they are also close to securing a £50m deal for Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell.