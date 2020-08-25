Report: Juventus want Everton striker Moise Kean

According to Tuttosport (via The Sun), Juventus want to sign Everton striker Moise Kean this summer as new manager Andrea Pirlo looks to make necessary squad changes this summer.

The Italian wants to strengthen his side’s attack for the new campaign, and he also has eyes on AS Roma’s Edin Dzeko after telling Gonzalo Higuain that he isn’t part of his plans.





Kean only joined Everton from Juve last summer for an initial £29 million, but he could be on his way back after struggling in his first season in England and ending the campaign with just two goals.

A chance to return to Turin on loan could be on the cards, and the fact that he would free up an extra spot in their Champions League squad as he could be named on the B list having come through their academy could appeal to Juventus.

Kean scored seven goals in five starts over the course of 16 Serie A games for the Old Lady last term, but has struggled to make an impact at Everton, starting just five times in the Premier League and coming off the bench 23 times.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti will look to lead the Toffees to a top-six finish next term, and while he would want to hold on to the 20-year-old, a chance to return home could be too much to turn down for the youngster.