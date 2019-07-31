Report: Juventus striker Moise Kean has sealed move to Everton despite Arsenal late bid, will undergo medicals today

According to Italian transfer experts Fabrizio Romano and Gianluca Di Marzio, Juventus striker Moise Kean has sealed a move to Everton and is expected to undergo his medicals with the Goodison Park outfit today.
Moise Kean to Everton, here we go! Total agreement reached with Juventus, last details will be completed on next hours. The striker will fly to UK tomorrow to undergo his medicals and sign the contract. 🔵 #transfers #Everton #Juve
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 30, 2019
#Kean from @juventusfc to @Everton, deal done: tomorrow possibile medicals @SkySportsPL @SkySportsNews
— Gianluca Di Marzio (@DiMarzio) July 30, 2019
The Toffees have agreed a £36 million deal for the Italy international but were handed a late scare as Arsenal were keen on him.
As reported by Sportsmail, the Gunners were keen to hijack the move with manager Unai Emery keen to bolster his frontline, but Kean turned down a switch in favour of Everton because the north Londoners could not guarantee him first-team football.
It comes as a huge boost for Toffees boss Marco Silva who reckons the teenager has all it takes to fire his side to Europe.
Everton have been in search of a striker capable of perfectly replacing Romelu Lukaku, and they intend to build their attack around the Italian, and give him an opportunity to reach his potential.
At the Emirates, Kean would have found himself behind both Arsenal striking duo Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette in the pecking order, and playing minutes would have been hard to come by.
Everton also have a huge advantage as Juventus do not have a buy-back clause included in the deal, although they have first refusal in the future.
The Merseysiders will hope he hits the ground running when the new campaign starts, and there is a huge chance that he does given his potential and talents.