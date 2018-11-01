Report: Juventus set sight on Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen

Earlier this week, The Sun reported that Tottenham are planning to offer star midfielder Christian Eriksen a new contract.
The 26-year-old joined Spurs in 2013 from Ajax, and he has developed into one of the finest attacking midfielders in the Premier League.
He is a key player under Mauricio Pochettino, and the club want to keep hold of the player who has a contract at the club till 2020.
The Danish international is currently on £75,000-a-week wages at the club, and he wants to be included among the high earners at the club.
There is no shortage of admirers though, with both Barcelona and Real Madrid reportedly interested. And now according to Italian media Calciomercato, Serie A champions Juventus are keeping their eye on the Danish midfielder.
Eriksen has made eight appearances in the Premier League this season, and has registered two assists.
Juventus boast some of the finest players in the world in their squad including Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala. Eriksen would be a superb addition to their squad, but it won’t be easy to lure him away from the north London club.