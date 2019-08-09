Report: Juventus lost interest in selling Paulo Dybala to Tottenham Hotspur after Manchester United refused to sell Romelu Lukaku to them

Tottenham Hotspur completed the signings of Giovani Lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon on transfer deadline day, but were dealt a a blow in their attempt to get a deal for Juventus forward Paulo Dybala over the line.
The former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder arrived from Real Betis with an option to buy for around £55 million at the end of this season, while the English left-back cost them £25 million.
Manager Mauricio Pochettino wouldn’t be disappointed with Tottenham’s summer businesses, but he would have loved to land Dybala too.
The Argentina international is capable of making all the difference in the title race for Spurs.
However, despite chairman Daniel Levy’s best efforts, the deal fell through, and Telegraph claims Manchester United inadvertently had a hand in it.
While Spurs were confident a £65 million deal could be secured as they were ready to meet Juventus asking price, personal terms couldn’t be agreed with Dybala, with his image rights deal also complicating matters.
The Italians were also less keen to sanction his sale the moment they realized the Red Devils had sold Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku – who they had wanted all along – to bitter rivals Inter Milan instead.
Manager Maurizio Sarri wasn’t prepared to lose one of his attacking options if a replacement wasn’t coming in.
Tottenham also requested for Juventus’s help to pay the Argentina international’s image rights, but the Italian champions were not prepared to help as they weren’t ready to let him go any longer after the Red Devils dealt them a blow.