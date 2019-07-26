Report: Juventus knock back Tottenham Hotspur’s £45 million bid for Paulo Dybala

According to La Stampa (via Sport), Juventus have rejected Tottenham Hotspur’s £45 million bid for Argentine forward Paulo Dybala.
It’s the first offer the Serie A giants have received from the North Londoners for their star player, but they aren’t willing to do business for such a fee as they believe the economic power of the English sides means they shouldn’t accept anything less than £81 million.
Manager Mauricio Pochettino is keen to add the Argentina international to his attack this summer as he looks to build a squad capable of winning the Premier League next season.
Juve are willing to sell the Dybala to Tottenham, but only want to do business if they get a juicy offer for him.
Spurs have already spent £63 million – a club-record fee- on France international midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, and are looking to bring in Giovani Lo Celso from Real Betis.
The Serie A giants reckon Dybala is worth more, but it remains to be seen if Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is willing to meet their asking price.
Since arriving at Turin four seasons ago, the 25-year-old forward has bagged 78 goals in 182 appearances and will no doubt be a great addition to the attack of the North Londoners.