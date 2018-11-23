Report: Juventus join the race to sign Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves

Last season he was one of the stand out players in the Championship, and his performances caught the attention of several Premier League clubs.
Now back in the Premier League, Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves is justifying the hype around him. He has shown that he is good enough at this level, and has hugely impressed under Nuno Espirito Santo.
Wolves paid £16m for him when they signed him from Porto, and the money has been well spent. Liverpool and Manchester City are his long term admirers, and now Serie A champions Juventus have joined the race for his signature as well.
According to Italian website Tuttosport, the Old Lady are keeping track of his performances, and are looking to steal a march on their rivals.
The report claims that Juve sporting director Fabio Paratici is looking to contact the Midlands club next month. Wolves are in no pressure to sell him at the moment, and would only do so if they receive a massive a transfer fee.
Wolves have lost three of their last four games, and will look to return to winning ways when they take on Huddersfield in the Premier League clash on Sunday.