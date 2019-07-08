Report: Juventus have rejected Everton’s £27 million bid for Moise Kean

According to Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Nicolò Schira, Serie A giants Juventus have knocked back Everton’s £27 million bid for Italian striker Moise Kean.
#Juventus have rejected a #Everton's bid for Moise #Kean: Toffees have offered €30M for young striker. #transfers #EFC
— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) July 8, 2019
Manager Marco Silva wants a quality and consistent out-and-out striker to lead his line next season, and the 19-year-old fits the bill.
Everton Director of Football Marcel Brands wants to sign young players, and Kean has already proven he has what it takes to lead the line at the Goodison Park.
The Italy international bagged seven goals in just 14 appearances for the Old Lady last term, but lack of playing minutes is pushing him towards an exit, and Everton could pounce.
However, the Merseyside club have to up their bid as the teenage sensation isn’t short of suitors given his huge potential.
The Toffees will aim to push for a top seven finish next season, and a quality striking addition could prove to be the last piece of the jigsaw as far as challenging the bigwigs go.