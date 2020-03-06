Report: Juventus do not want to sell Arsenal target Merih Demiral

According to Calciomercato.com, Arsenal are interested in signing Merih Demiral from Juventus in the summer transfer window.
However, the Italian and European giants reportedly do not have any plan to sell the 21-year-old central defender.
The Bianconeri have faith in the youngster and see him as a player for the long term, despite his injury problems this season, according to the report.
The Turkey international has been on the sidelines since January after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.
Stats
Demiral joined Juventus from Sassuolo in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by The Express to be worth £15 million.
According to WhoScored, the 21-year-old central defender has made five appearances in Serie A for the Bianconeri so far this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process.
The youngster has played just once in the Champions League for the Turin outfit this campaign, according to WhoScored.
Blow for Arsenal
Given Demiral’s talent and potential, it would make sense for Juventus to keep hold of him, and it would be a blow for Arsenal if they are unable to sign him.
The Gunners do need better defenders if they are to challenge for top honours, and Demiral would be a very good long-term signing for the North London outfit.