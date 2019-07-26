Report: Juventus director Fabio Paratici in England to formalise Moise Kean’s move to Everton

According to Tuttosport, Juventus director Fabio Paratici is in England to discuss a £36 million move for Moise Kean with Everton.
The Toffees have been linked with the Italy international in recent weeks as manager Marco Silva looks to bring in a quality striker this summer, and a deal could be nearing completion.
Wolverhampton Wanderers are also interested in Kean, but the Toffees are leading the race for his signature.
Everton want to establish themselves as a top- six club on a permanent basis, but failure to effectively replace Romelu Lukaku in the last two seasons has dealt a huge blow on their chances of competing for the European spots.
However, securing the services of Kean could finally get the Goodison Park firing on all cylinders in the final third after scoring just 54 Premier League goals last season.
The Juventus academy graduate scored seven goals in six domestic starts last term, and despite being only 19, he brings loads of quality to the table and performs excellently well beyond his tender years.
Kean has forced his way into the national team as a result, and Everton will be landing themselves a soon-to-be world-beater should they manage to get the deal over the line.