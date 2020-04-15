Report: Jurgen Klopp wants to meet RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner to convince him about Liverpool move, coronavirus pandemic preventing meeting

According to SPORTBILD, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp wants to meet with RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner to convince him about a move to Anfield this summer, but the coronavirus pandemic is preventing the meeting.
The Germany international has been a long-term target of the Reds, and his red-hot form has made him attractive once again as they look to further strengthen their attack.
Werner has scored 27 goals across all competitions for Leipzig this term, with 21 of them coming in the Bundesliga as Julian Nagelsmann’s side look to beat Bayern Munich to the title.
In Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, Liverpool boast of one of the best forward-lines in the English top-flight and in Europe, but Klopp isn’t resting on his oars and even wants to make his attack more lethal, and adding Werner to his squad will make them further unstoppable.
The Merseysiders are two wins away from winning the season’s Premier League title but were dumped out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid prior to the suspension of football due to covid-19.
Liverpool’s front-trio failed to produce the goods against the Spanish side and were also poor as their unbeaten league run came to an end at Vicarage Road against Watford.
Despite their quality, they could do with a forward in the mould of Werner, and it will be interesting to see if a move will work out this summer as both player and manager are now keen on it.