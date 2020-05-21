Report: Jurgen Klopp ready to let West Ham and Crystal Palace target Nathaniel Clyne leave

According to The Express, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is ready to let Nathaniel Clyne leave this summer, with West Ham United and Crystal Palace interested in the defender.

Clyne is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of next month, and manager Klopp is reportedly ready to let him leave on a free transfer instead of offering him a new deal.

The report has added that London clubs Palace and West Ham are interested in securing the services of the 29-year-old right-back, who earns £90,000 per week as salary.

Disappointing Liverpool spell

Clyne has been at Liverpool since 2015, but the former Southampton star has failed to make a massive impact at Anfield.

There have been injury issues, and when the right-back has played, he has not been exactly great.

The 29-year-old former Palace right-back has not played at all this season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament rupture during Liverpool’s pre-season tour of the USA last summer, but he is available and fit now, according to Goal.com.

Leaving Liverpool

With Trent Alexander-Arnold the clear first-choice right-back at Liverpool at the moment, it would make sense for the Reds to just let Clyne leave.

For the Englishman himself, a switch to another club where he would be able to play regular first-team football would be sensible.