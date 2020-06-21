Report: Jurgen Klopp growing anxious over Sadio Mane’s Liverpool situation

According to The Sun, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is ‘growing anxious’ about Sadio Mane’s situation.

It has been reported by the British tabloid that Liverpool fear that Mane could leave this summer, with the winger having shown no indication that he will sign a new contract that the club offered to him nine months ago.





The 28-year-old winger is rated at £150 million, with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain interested in signing him this summer, according to the report.

Liverpool manager Klopp is ‘growing anxious over the situation’, and have told the club’s bosses that he wants a firm answer on whether the Senegal international wants to stay at Anfield beyond his current contract that runs out in 2023, according to the report.

Worry for Liverpool?

Mane is one of the best players in the Premier League and is a key figure in manager Klopp’s team.

If the 28-year-old leaves Liverpool this summer, then it is going to be tough for the Reds next season, unless they find a suitable replacement in the summer transfer window.

The former Southampton star scores goals, creates chances for his teammates, links up well with his fellow attackers, presses the opposition just as Klopp likes his team to.

Losing Mane this summer would be a blow for Liverpool.