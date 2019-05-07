Report: Juan Mata wants to join Barcelona on a free transfer this summer

According to Diario Sport, Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata wants to join Spanish giants Barcelona on a free transfer this summer.
The Spaniard is yet to sign a new deal with his current contract at Old Trafford running out at the end of the campaign.
The Sun earlier reported that United were keen on handing the 31-year-old a new one-year contract, but he wants a three-year deal instead, and talks have since stalled.
Mata wants a similar deal with Barcelona – a two-year contract with the option of a third – but the Catalans are reluctant, and it remains to be seen if both parties will agree on a deal or not.
Since arriving from Chelsea in January 2014, the former Spain international has scored 45 goals across 218 first-team appearances and remains a key component of United’s midfield.
While manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen on having Mata sign a new deal, the lure of Champions League football and playing alongside Lionel Messi and co. might be too tempting to turn down for the playmaker, and it will be interesting to see if United can hold on to one of their key players.
The Red Devils will be looking to rebuild their squad this summer, but they need to retain some of their experienced and key players, and losing Mata for free will be a huge blow.