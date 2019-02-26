Report: Juan Mata closing in on new £170k-a-week Man United deal after positive talks with Solskjaer

According to The Sun, Manchester United are set to hand midfielder Juan Mata a new one-year deal worth £170,000 per week following positive talks with interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
The Spaniard is out of contract at the end of the 2018-19 season having spent five years at Old Trafford since arriving from Chelsea, and he was set for an exit.
Mata initially wanted a new three-year contract after his agent and dad Juan met with the club, but it seems he will have to settle for a one-year extension and he is expected to continue earning his current £170,000-a-week wages.
The 30-year-old has played 18 Premier League games this term, scoring twice and assisting two others, and he hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down yet.
Mata has played in nine games of the 14 the Norwegian manager has overseen since his arrival, and despite just having hand in a goal since, he is proving to be a key part of the United midfield and attack.
The former Valencia man has helped the Red Devils to an FA Cup, EFL Cup, FA Community Shield and the UEFA Europa League since arriving, scoring 32 goals in 157 league appearances.