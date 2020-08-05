Report: Josh Maja keen on joining West Ham United ahead of Rangers

According to Owngoal Nigeria, Bordeaux striker Josh Maja wants to join West Ham United ahead of Rangers should he leave the Ligue 1 outfit this summer.

Steven Gerrard’s side could be without Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos, and could look to bring in another striker despite already signing Kemar Roofe and Cedric Itten yesterday.





The Hammers also want Maja, with boss David Moyes eyeing a reunion having worked with him at Sunderland.

The 21-year-old prefers to move to the Premier League and link up with West Ham, fearing that a move to the Scottish Premiership could affect his chances of regularly playing for the Nigerian national team.

Maja scored eight goals and assisted two others in eight starts for Bordeaux before the 2019-20 domestic campaign abruptly ended, and he has the potential to be the lethal finisher the Hammers are craving for.

Tottenham Hotspur watched the Nigerian international nine times during the first-half of the 2018-19 campaign, and he ended up scoring 16 goals in 30 games across all competitions.

He moved to France in January 2019 but could soon be returning to England and he will be eager to prove himself and become a regular in the Super Eagles.

Bordeaux are open to cashing in on Maja, but he will rather remain in France if the Hammers or another EPL team can’t sign him instead of joining Rangers.