Report: Jose Mourinho’s plan regarding Eric Dier at Tottenham Hotspur

According to Football Insider, Eric Dier will be played as a central defender by Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho when the season gets back underway.
Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it is uncertain when the season will resume.
Football Insider has claimed that when the campaign does get back underway, Tottenham head coach Mourinho will deploy the England international in central defence on a permanent basis.
The 26-year-old former Sporting Lisbon player can operate as a centre-back or as a defensive midfielder.
Stats
Dier has made 10 starts and four substitute appearances in the Premier League for Tottenham so far this season, providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.
The Englishman has made four starts and one substitute appearance in the Champions League for Spurs so far this campaign, according to WhoScored.
During the 2018-19 campaign, the 26-year-old made 18 starts and two substitute appearances in the Premier League for Spurs, scoring three goals in the process, according to WhoScored.
The England international made two starts and four substitute appearances in the Champions League for Spurs last season, according to WhoScored.
Tottenham are aiming to finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season.