Report: Jose Mourinho’s decision to train in the park with Tanguy Ndombele was a psychological strategy to make him feel important and part of the team

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho was seen overseeing a makeshift session with French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele on Hadley Common yesterday, with the pair of Davinson Sánchez and Ryan Sessegnon also pictured jogging beside each other.
According to The Athletic’s Charlie Eccleshare, the duo weren’t involved in the Portuguese personal session with Ndombele, only briefly meeting with him to receive instructions on their training.
Nevertheless, Tottenham have told them off and have once again stressed the importance of social distancing when exercising outdoor to their players.
According to The Athletic, yesterday’s one-on-one session – that lasted around an hour and consisted of routine stretching, sprinting, and jogging – was more of a psychological strategy on Mourinho’s part to make Ndombele feel important and part of the team following a tough start to life in the English top-flight.
Spurs’ club-record signing has come under criticism from the Portuguese more than once, and has already been linked with a summer exit amid claims that all isn’t well between the pair.
However, yesterday proved that Jose is committed to making things work going forward, and while a reoccurrence doesn’t appear to be on the cards, the player clearly got the message the boss was trying to pass across.
It remains to be seen when action will resume, but Ndombele will be more than keen to impress Mourinho when football returns, and yesterday’s training could be the much-needed boost that will get him to hit the ground running.