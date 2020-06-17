Report: Jose Mourinho wants to potentially sell Tottenham Hotspur duo Kyle Walker-Peters and Serge Aurier

According to The Times, Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho potentially wants to sell right-backs Kyle Walker-Peters and Serge Aurier in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that Mourinho wants to sign Thomas Meunier on a free transfer this summer, with the Belgium international right-back out of contract at Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the month.





The report has added that Spurs are also keeping tabs on Timothy Castagne of Atalanta.

Mourinho has been told by Tottenham that there would be limited transfer funds for him this summer, and the former Manchester United boss wants to potentially sell Aurier and Walker-Peters – currently on loan at Southampton – to fund a move for Munier or Castagne, according to the report.

Good decision?

Walker-Peters has made a handful of first-team appearances for Tottenham so far in his career, and he is already 23 years of age.

Given that the youngster was sent out on loan by Mourinho to Southampton in the January transfer window, it is hard to see him establish himself in the first team at Spurs.

As for Aurier, although the former PSG right-back is inconsistent and makes mistakes from time to time, he is an experienced player who would push Meunier or Castagne.