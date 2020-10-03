Report: Jose Mourinho wants to be Tottenham Hotspur manager rather than head coach

According to the Daily Mail, Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho doesn’t want to be the club’s head coach any longer as he feels the job title has marginalised him during the club’s transfer activities this summer.

Erstwhile Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino had his title changed from head coach to manager two years after his arrival from Southampton, and the Portuguese feels he deserves the same status after 10 months at the club.





A manager has more influence at a club than a head coach, but Pochettino was left frustrated last July, claiming his job title should be changed from manager to head coach as he has no influence over Tottenham’s transfer activity.

Spurs have brought back Gareth Bale and refused to sell Dele Alli this summer, and those two decisions have been made largely by chairman Daniel Levy.

While Mourinho wasn’t against Bale’s return, he wasn’t particularly keen on adding another winger to his attack as he has four options already.

A striker was always top priority for the Portuguese, and Spurs finally signed one in Carlo Vinicius on a season-long loan from Benfica yesterday.

Mourinho would be open to Dele’s exit, but Levy wants him to remain at the club in order to protect his transfer value.

While he was initially happy to accept the head coaching position, he would prefer to be Tottenham manager in order to have more say in the transfer dealings, and it will be interesting to see how things go going forward.