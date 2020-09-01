Report: Jose Mourinho ready to sell Tottenham Hotspur defender Juan Foyth

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho is ready to sell Juan Foyth in the summer transfer window amid reported interest from Leeds United, according to The Sun.

The report in the British tabloid, published at 8:33pm tonight, has stated that the defender is among a number of players Spurs boss Mourinho is willing to offload this summer.





Right-back Serge Aurier and midfielder Tanguy Ndombele are also claimed to be on the list of players the former Manchester United and Chelsea boss does not want at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next season.

The Sun has added that ‘Foyth is being tipped to join Leeds’ to work under Argentine compatriot Marcelo Bielsa.

TMW reported in August that promoted Premier League club Leeds want to sign the 22-year-old Argentina international centre-back.

Would Juan Foyth be a good signing for Leeds United?

Leeds recently signed Robin Koch, who is a replacement for Ben White, who is back at his parent club Brighton and Hove Albion after a successful loan spell at Elland Road last season.

Liam Cooper remains a first-choice defender, but head coach Bielsa could do with another experienced player for that position.

Foyth may not have been a regular at Spurs, but the 22-year-old has played in the Premier League and in the Champions League, and the Argentine is at the age where he can improve.