Report: Jose Mourinho keen to sign Wolves star Rui Patricio

Jose Mourinho is looking to sign a new goalkeeper in the summer transfer window.

The Portuguese boss will take over at AS Roma after the end of the season. Mourinho was sacked earlier this season by Tottenham Hotspur but he quickly bagged a new job in Italy.





The former Chelsea boss has been confirmed to replace Paulo Fonseca at the Stadio Olimpico from the start of next season. And he has already started planning for the summer transfer window ahead.

The report claims that Mourinho wants to sign a new goalkeeper and an experienced one.

According to reports from Calciomercato, Roma have been linked with players like Sergio Romero and Yann Sommer.

The Gialorossi have been linked with a move for veteran goalkeeper Gigi Buffon who has confirmed recently that he won’t continue his contract with Juventus at the end of the season.

A new has emerged today. The report claims that Mourinho wants to sign Rui Patricio from Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer.

The 33-year-old has been simply brilliant for Wolves since joining the club in 2018. This season he has made 35 appearances in the Premier League, keeping 10 clean sheets.

He has a contract at the club till 2022, and Roma are aiming to get him at around £8.6m.

It all depends on how much transfer budget Mourinho will get this summer to shape the squad to his own taste.

Patricio is a vastly experienced player and he is in terrific form in recent years. He would be a superb signing for Roma.