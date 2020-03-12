Report: Jose Mourinho frequently texts Tottenham Hotspur players telling them how good they are and can be

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho publicly criticised club-record signing Tanguy Ndombele following his side’s 1-1 draw with Burnley at the weekend.
The Portuguese hauled off the Frenchman at half-time following an unimpressive performance and didn’t mince words during his post-match press conference.
It’s not the first time Mourinho has slated a player of his in public, and it was one of the things that made him fall out with the Manchester United dressing room.
The Spurs boss was his usual negative self following Tuesday’s Champions League elimination at the hands of RB Leipzig, claiming all the players that were on the bench of the Bundesliga team have enough quality to be in his starting XI.
Mourinho’s comments and treatment of Ndombele will surely not have gone down well with some of Tottenham’s players, and things could get sour if nothing changes.
However, according to The Athletic’s Charlie Eccleshare, the Spurs head coach is very different in his dealings with the players behind the scenes, and he frequently texts Tottenham players telling them how good they are and can be.
Jose believes he is protecting the players by taking the pressure off with some of his statements, and it will be interesting to see if his man-management style will be successful at the North London club.
Taking the job halfway through the campaign hasn’t particularly helped, and it’s one of the reasons why he will largely be judged by how the side fare during his first full season in charge next season.
It appears Mourinho is already dropping hints of what to expect from him going forward, though, and Tottenham players will have to brace themselves and sit up if they don’t want to be at the receiving end of his wrath.