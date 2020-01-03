Blog Teams Tottenham Report: Jose Mourinho believes Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Japhet Tanganga will sign a new contract

The arrival of Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho at the North London club greatly influenced the decision of Belgian centre-back Toby Alderweireld to sign a new deal, and some other players should follow suit.

While Christian Eriksen is determined to leave, Alderweireld’s defensive partner Jan Vertonghen has been tipped to agree to terms of a new deal.

It remains to be seen if he would, but Mourinho expects one of his other defenders to put pen to paper on a new deal soon.

The Portuguese revealed during his press conference today that Japhet Tanganga is very likely to sign a new deal, and it’s good news.

The 20-year-old has made just one senior appearance for Spurs to date – his debut in the EFL Cup clash against Colchester United last September – but he is highly rated at the club and could soon start knocking on the door of the first-team.

“I think the club is always interested in its young players,” Mourinho said.

“So yes I think Tanganga will sign a new contract.”

Tanganga had his Tottenham contract extended until 2020 last June, and holding on to such a promising player will be a huge boost going forward.

