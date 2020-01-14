Report: Jorge Mendes in London to tie up Gedson Fernandes loan deal for Tottenham

According to reports from The Telegraph, super-agent Jorge Mendes is in London to tie up the 18-month loan deal that will bring midfielder Gedson Fernandes to Tottenham Hotspur.
The 21-year-old undertook his medical on Tuesday afternoon ahead of his potential move to Spurs. Mendes will attend Tottenham Hotspur’s FA Cup third-round replay against Middlesbrough this evening, and will be looking to wrap up the deal after that.
The Portugal international will arrive on loan with an option to buy permanently. He will offer Spurs the much-needed depth in midfield which Jose Mourinho is lacking following the injury to Moussa Sissoko.
Spurs will pay a £3.8m loan fee, and Mourinho sees him as a ‘low risk’ option to solve the immediate crisis. Fernandes was also wanted by West Ham United, but he chose Spurs instead.
Fernandes missed the start of the season with a metatarsal injury and has only played seven league games this season. Last season he made 36 appearances in all competitions, but this term has fallen out of favour with Benfica manager Bruno Lage.
With Christian Eriksen likely to leave the club this month, it remains to be seen whether Mourinho signs one or two more players before the window closes. Also, Spurs are looking to sign a striker this month following Harry Kane’s injury that could rule him out for the rest of the season.